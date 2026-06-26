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Student AccommodationDevelopmentNorth WestRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Fusion Student submits plans for 818-bed Manchester scheme

26 Jun 2026 | 13:02 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Stalled site at 10-12 Whitworth Street West is subject for redevelopment

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