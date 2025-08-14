Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailCorporateDistressUK & Ireland

Future of 300 shops in doubt as Claire’s enters administration

14 Aug 2025 | 07:00 | London | by Alexander Peace

Interpath appointed a week after US arm files for bankruptcy

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Via Outlets is shopping for new assets again

10 Oct 2024
Read
Corner, City, Urban

Chain of Antic-backed London pubs enters administration

15 Jul 2024
Read

The Body Shop enters into administration in France

8 Apr 2024
Read

Le Pain Quotidien enters administration

4 Jul 2023
Read