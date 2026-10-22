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RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestment

Futureal acquires €91m Budapest outlet centre from DWS fund

22 Oct 2026 | 12:24 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Premier Outlet Budapest in Biatorbágy spans 23,000 sq m

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