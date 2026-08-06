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RetailContinental EuropeCorporateM&ANordics

G City gains control of Citycon in take-private bid

6 Aug 2026 | 07:39 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Shopping centre developer now owns 89.68% of Finnish firm

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