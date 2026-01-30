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CorporateMiddle EastPeopleResidentialUK & Ireland

GAA Living expands to Middle East

30 Jan 2026 | 07:38 | London | by Alexander Peace, May Agaran

Romain Achi appointed as senior director and head of new office

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