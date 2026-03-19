NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Gabriel Capital Partners snaps up €25m North German housing estate

19 Mar 2026 | 14:57 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Mira Kaizl

Seller of the properties in Schwanewede is Gundlach

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Water, Waterfront, Metropolis

€480m German housing portfolio to change hands

28 Aug 2024
Read
High Rise, City, Urban

New Swiss firm 777 Capital Partners snaps up €100m of German projects

18 Jan 2021
Read