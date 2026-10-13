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DevelopmentContinental EuropeGermanyOfficeResidentialRetailRegeneration

Galeria insolvency puts Cells on standby for Hamburg high-street acquisition

13 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Developer is considering transforming the department store into a mixed-use property

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