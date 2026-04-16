Galliard wins planning for revised Morden Wharf

ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandDevelopmentPlanning
16 Apr 2026 | 07:59 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
1,500-home project moves forward with 20% affordable housing
PHP and USS boost healthcare joint venture target to £400m
Plans submitted for £200m Edinburgh mixed-use scheme
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
Birmingham leisure hotspot re-emerges for £52m sale
Spain’s flex success: a lesson for UK co-living?
Christian Fladeland takes the reins at Heimstaden
Newly refurbished £25m Sheffield office tempts investors
Greystar clears hurdle for first regional garden-style community
Cambridge mixed-use development hits the market
Schroders hoists for-sale sign over two regional offices
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
Kovacs on property: tougher fundraising markets are prompting managers to rethink playbooks
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
PJT Partners strengthens “super investors” team
Marylebone landmark put up for sale
Invesco’s build-to-rent sell-off continues with Kew scheme
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT