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ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandDevelopmentPlanning

Galliard wins planning for revised Morden Wharf

16 Apr 2026 | 07:59 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

1,500-home project moves forward with 20% affordable housing

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