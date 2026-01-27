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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentIndustrialInvestment

Garbe and Fortress to develop 61,000 sq m Bucharest logistics centre

27 Jan 2026 | 11:41 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Project is duo’s first joint venture

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