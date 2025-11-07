Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeDenmarkDevelopmentInvestmentNordics

Garbe DC plans €1.68bn AI data centre in Denmark

7 Nov 2025 | 06:09 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The firm’s data centre unit bought a 35 hectare plot on Falster

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Hauck Aufhäuser launches German data centre platform 

16 Apr 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Garbe Capital & Strategy enters Middle East

5 Nov 2025
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Architecture

Argaman Group plans mega data centre east of Frankfurt

30 Sep 2025
Read

Five questions for Aareal’s Christof Winkelmann on data centre financing

6 Nov 2025
Read