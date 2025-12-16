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LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyMiddle East

Garbe enters joint venture deal with Saudi developer

16 Dec 2025 | 07:14 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Partnership will develop logistics facilities across the Kingdom

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