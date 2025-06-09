Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Garbe buys Lancashire site for £45m scheme

9 Jun 2025 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran

Site in Skelmersdale has planning consent for a 245,000 sq ft development

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Delancey agrees £25m loan for Acton student-led scheme

9 Jun 2025
Read

Q+A: Urbanest on "ripping up the rulebook" and building Europe's largest Passivhaus scheme

6 Jun 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Meag buys Potsdam warehouse for special fund

6 Jun 2025
Read
Airport, Airfield, Car

Tritax launches new London fund with £1.5bn ambitions

5 Jun 2025
Read