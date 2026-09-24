NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Garbe Industrial acquires Dutch logistics asset

24 Sep 2026 | 07:51 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Logistics provider Sluyter leases back 16,000 sq m property

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Car, Car Dealership, Transportation

Redevco lends €50m for Dutch logistics scheme

24 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Car

CDC acquires first Dutch logistics property

17 Sep 2026
Read

Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn

14 Sep 2026
Read
Executive, Person, Adult

Q+A: Swiss Life AM on the German light-industrial proposition

2 Sep 2026
Read