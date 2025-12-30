Garbe Industrial Netherlands cuts senior team

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30 Dec 2025 | 07:55 | London | by Mira Kaizl, Amy Finch
Cost-cutting measure comes amid weak market
Mago Capital snaps up £40m Surrey estate
Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform
British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale
Office income is won or lost in how a building is run
Big Yellow is not alone: the UK REITs with activists in their crosshairs
AmTrust unveils plans for 1m sq ft City tower
John Lewis markets Welsh staff hotel
Great British Railways onboard for Derby headquarters
Green light for Curlew’s King’s Cross student scheme
US REIT has sweet tooth for Lindt HQ
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Hammerson exec departs in latest change at the top
Farran and Goldentree to buy £110m prime regional office
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
Patrizia CEO: fixed income is the biggest competition for real estate capital