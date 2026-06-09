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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeFinancingGermanyNetherlands

Garbe seeks fresh debt for €1bn portfolio

9 Jun 2026 | 15:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Finance for Project Peak to be secured against prime logistics assets

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