Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentItalyRetail

Garbe's retail arm strengthens Italian team

11 Sep 2025 | 07:28 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Elena Bolognini joins as senior investment manager

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Box, Cardboard, Carton

AEW finds buyer for €100m+ Amazon warehouse

17 Mar 2025
Read

SFO, Edmond de Rothschild and Garbe seal €50m Milan logistics deal

10 Mar 2025
Read

Five questions for GRR Garbe’s Thomas Kallenbrunnen

29 Jan 2025
Read
Indoors, Restaurant, Shop

Joint venture snaps up €222m Italian supermarket portfolio

15 Jan 2025
Read