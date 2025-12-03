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OpinionResidentialUK & Ireland

Garden-style housing: the next BTR tenure?

3 Dec 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Sarah Cole

Low-rise apartment blocks are a mainstay in the US – and they could help the UK dodge planning delays

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