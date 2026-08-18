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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Gary Neville's firm lodges revised plans for pair of residential towers

18 Aug 2026 | 07:46 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

723-flat scheme brought forward by Relentless Developments and Liquid Business (Manchester)

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