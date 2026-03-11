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RegenerationHotels & LeisureNorth WestOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Gary Neville's Relentless unveils plans for new Manchester district

11 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Masterplan off Deansgate to include offices, luxury hotel and residences

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