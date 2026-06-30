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CorporateResidentialSingle-family rentalUK & Ireland

Gatehouse Living rebrands following Apollo acquisition

30 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, David Hatcher

Single-family housing pioneer was bought in April

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