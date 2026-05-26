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FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyResidential

Gateway seeks extension for €150m bond

26 May 2026 | 11:11 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The German developer postponed publication of its 2025 financial report

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