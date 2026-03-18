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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentPeoplePlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Gavin Barwell to chair commission on housing crisis

18 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Conservative movement Prosper UK seeks to identify practical reforms to improve affordability

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