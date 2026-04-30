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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentResidential

GDI plans €30m Düsseldorf student housing project

30 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Scheme marks comeback of Gerchgroup founder Mathias Düsterdick

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