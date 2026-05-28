NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateESGFrance

Gecina places €500m green bond

28 May 2026 | 06:43 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transaction allows for refinancing of bond due in 2027

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Sveafastigheter places €350m bond

26 Aug 2026
Read

Klépierre issues second €500m green bond

26 Aug 2026
Read

CTP places €500m green bond

21 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

SevenCapital creates construction arm to restart £500m Kensington tower

18 Aug 2026
Read