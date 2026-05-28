Gecina places €500m green bond

FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateESGFrance
28 May 2026 | 06:43 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Transaction allows for refinancing of bond due in 2027
Aviva Investors’ George Fraser-Harding to leave firm
Race for scale: the drivers behind European REIT consolidation
DataVita plans third Scottish data centre
Vivion taps former Citi exec as capital markets investment chief
CBRE hires director for European retail occupier team
David Samuel Properties buys £28m industrial park in Wales
Firefly lands deal for Bedford leisure asset
LaSalle IM locks in £300m commitment for local authority mandate
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Private equity firm finds buyer for €115m+ Dublin build-to-rent asset
Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market
Realty to buy £250m+ chunk of gated fund
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Buyer found for £250m Savile Row police station site
Mark Donnor to leave Westbrook to form new investment manager
The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate
La Caisse receives flurry of bids for £200m+ City project
Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process