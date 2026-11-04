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Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & IrelandDevelopmentFinancingInvestment

Gencom acquires £300m+ London luxury hotel

4 Nov 2026 | 07:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Chen Cheng family sells the Rosewood London hotel to US firm

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