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DevelopmentUK & IrelandIndustrialOfficeResidentialRetail

General Projects' Loftus sets sights on bigger schemes

9 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

On the developer's 10th anniversary, founder Jacob Loftus outlines where it's headed next

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