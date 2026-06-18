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OfficeLondonRegenerationUK & Ireland

General Projects plans revamp of historic Oxford Street building

18 Jun 2026 | 16:39 | London | by May Agaran

Developer teams up with Sir Lloyd Dorfman's Esselco Group to buy 4 Oxford Street

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