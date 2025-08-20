Green Street News - Homepage
General Projects secures 100,000 sq ft of lettings at Highgate Studios

20 Aug 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, James Buckley

A mix of new and renewed commitments at the newly revamped Highgate Studios in Kentish Town

