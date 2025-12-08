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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestment

Generali fund buys first Czech logistics park

8 Dec 2025 | 13:43 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Garbe and Progresus project spans 18,500 sq m

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