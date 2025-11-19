Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyHotels & LeisureInvestment

Generali RE on finding opportunity in a tight German core market

19 Nov 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Lukas Jeckel, head of central northern Europe, talks about the new HQ and other office and hotel targets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Prepping for Expo 2025: core capital, debt and office renaissance

2 Oct 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

German joint venture seeks to offload €90m Berlin development

22 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Generali confirms €150m Munich purchase

18 Aug 2025
Read
Ground, Soil, Nature

€100m Munich residential site up for grabs

11 Apr 2025
Read