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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeRetailDevelopment

Generali secures €150m financing for Prague retail asset

16 Nov 2026 | 14:13 | London | by Angelo Castillo

UniCredit Bank backs redevelopment of Kotva department store

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