NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateDenmarkNordicsSweden

Genesta appoints Stephen Tross as senior adviser

6 Mar 2026 | 07:26 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Executive is former Bouwinvest investment chief

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Indoors, Shop, Grocery Store

Stoneweg launches €1bn retail investment strategy

5 Mar 2026
Read
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Pertti Vanhanen joins Finnish asset manager

2 Mar 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Wallenstam sets up investment division

26 Feb 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Newsec names investment management head

15 Jan 2026
Read