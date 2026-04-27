NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

Geneva-based Square Groupe adds Paris hotel to portfolio

27 Apr 2026 | 13:06 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Lovelyn Tagalag

Property operates under the Best Western Plus brand

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, City

Sovereign fund puts €300m Paris hotel trophy on the block

21 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

GIC and APG seek buyer for €250m hotel portfolio

16 Jul 2026
Read
Person, Human, Restaurant

California Dreamin': €300m Paris trophy hits the market

9 Jun 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

GIC and APG eye €330m Madrid and Paris hotel exits

27 May 2026
Read