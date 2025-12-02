Green Street News - Homepage
ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsSweden

Genova and Redito sell €80m Swedish resi assets

2 Dec 2025 | 10:16 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Buyer is a joint venture between Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Gordion

