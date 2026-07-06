NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

InvestmentAlternativesContinental EuropeHealthcareLogisticsNordicsOfficeRetailSweden

Genova Property Group agrees €61m Stockholm acquisition

6 Jul 2026 | 10:53 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Landia and Landera sell eight assets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Water, Castle, Building

Altra Fastigheter acquires €21m Swedish logistics assets

1 Jul 2026
Read

Alecta buys Stockholm offices from Castellum for €451m

30 Jun 2026
Read

Delcore acquires €71m Stockholm retail asset

30 Jun 2026
Read
Outdoors, Nature, Landscape

Altra Fastigheter agrees €107m Swedish office sale

29 Jun 2026
Read