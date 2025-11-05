Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
ResidentialInvestmentLondonPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

George Lucas snaps up £40m London mansion

5 Nov 2025 | 07:47 | London | by May Agaran

Deal one of a number of recent transactions by wealthy Americans

