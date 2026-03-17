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CorporateContinental EuropeDistressGermanyOfficeResidential

German adviser PTXRE faces uncertain future after failing to find buyer

17 Mar 2026 | 09:00 | London | by Edith Fishta, Mira Kaizl

Investors pull the plug on Frankfurt firm amid weak performance

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