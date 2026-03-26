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Alternative lendersConferencesContinental EuropeDistressFinancingGermanyOfficeResidential

German alternative finance: between opportunity and hesitation

26 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Market experts discuss current framework, distress and capital sources

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