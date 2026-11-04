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FinancingContinental EuropeNetherlandsOffice

German bank agrees €155m Amsterdam office portfolio refi

4 Nov 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott

Ten-property portfolio managed by HighBrook Investors and REB Projects

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