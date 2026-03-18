NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

AlternativesContinental EuropeGermanyIndustrialInvestmentLogistics

German defence property window open until 2030

18 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Six million sq m of additional demand expected, according to HBC and Periskop

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Aircraft, Airplane, Transportation

Defence demand fuels European property investment surge

23 Sep 2026
Read
Terminal, Railway, Train

Benelux and Germany emerge as top locations for military logistics

17 Jul 2026
Read
Adult, Male, Man

Q+A: Sirius's Andrew Coombs – "We see opportunity in defence and self-storage"

19 Jun 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Sirius buys €50m defence-led German industrial asset

28 May 2026
Read