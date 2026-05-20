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M&AContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyLogisticsPeople

German developer Adolf Weber takes majority stake in light industrial investment manager

20 May 2026 | 07:36 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Nevo will continue to operate independently

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