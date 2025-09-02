Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

DevelopmentAlternativesChildcareContinental EuropeGermanyHealthcareResidentialSenior livingSustainability

German developer List expands into healthcare and social real estate

2 Sep 2025 | 14:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Anja Mandelkow and Juliane Horn named as managing partners for new subsidiary

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Person, Car, Transportation

Segro closes Cologne forward-funding deal

2 Apr 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Scannell fully lets German logistics park

25 Mar 2025
Read

Scannell begins work on German logistics park

24 Apr 2024
Read

Swiss Life AM to develop 66,000 sq m Bavarian logistics scheme

28 Oct 2024
Read