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DistressContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyM&AOfficeResidential

German developer Pandion to appoint M&A adviser

8 Sep 2026 | 07:27 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The insolvent firm is exploring strategic options

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