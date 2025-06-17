Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyResidential

German developer Primus launches new rental housing brand

17 Jun 2025 | 12:41 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Around 2,500 Berlin homes will be built under the Arrive umbrella

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Primus secures €250m financing for Berlin projects

16 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Berliner Fernsehturm, Building

Greystar and Primus team up for Berlin BTR developments

27 Mar 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Campus

Primus snaps up plot for mixed-use Berlin scheme

27 Jun 2024
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Catella develops Berlin residential-led complex 

5 Jun 2025
Read