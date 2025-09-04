Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsSouth EastUK & Ireland

German fund clicks into £80m logistics deal

4 Sep 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Bridges Fund Management and Wrenbridge have successfully exited the South East project

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Approval for next phase of Henry Boot's £126m West Midlands Spark project

3 Sep 2025
Read

KKR buys out Mirastar founders  

2 Sep 2025
Read
Aircraft, Airplane, Bomber

Defence spending is soaring: here's what it means for industrial real estate

1 Sep 2025
Read
Animal, Sea Life, Fish

Indurent seeks to reel in buyer for £130m portfolio

28 Aug 2025
Read