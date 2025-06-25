Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

German fund launches €300m Frankfurt tower sale

25 Jun 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Process will be yardstick for appeal of large core offices in financial hub

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Building Complex

DWS buys 143 flats in Frankfurt residential scheme

16 Jun 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Inflation drives up Frankfurt CBD rents

1 May 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

DWS gives iconic Frankfurt office a makeover

21 Feb 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: DWS – "We must perform a balancing act when it comes to sales"

22 Jul 2024
Read