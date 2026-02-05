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IrelandOfficeUK & Ireland

German fund manager warms up €150m Dublin office sale

5 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Agents being lined up to market 160,000 sq ft 5 Hanover Quay

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