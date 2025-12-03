Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialAustriaContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyNordicsService providerSweden

German housing giant on the hunt for management mandates

3 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Listed firm seeks to ramp up non-rental business

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Vonovia ups full-year earnings outlook by €100m

6 Aug 2025
Read
Executive, Person, Adult

Vonovia names Rolf Buch's successor 

7 May 2025
Read
Helmet, Adult, Male

Vonovia plans return to growth as full-year loss narrows

19 Mar 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Vonovia sells €1.5bn of assets in first half

1 Aug 2024
Read