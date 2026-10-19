NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonUK & IrelandOfficeInvestment

German investor mulls £125m sale of Palantir’s London HQ

19 Oct 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Cara Real Estate lines up CBRE for Soho Square disposal

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale

16 Oct 2026
Read
Road, Car, Transportation

Insurance giant to offload 50% stake in £380m City block

6 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

CA Immo sells Frankfurt hotel to Art-Invest

1 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

GPE explores £250m St James's trophy sale

1 Oct 2026
Read