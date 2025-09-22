German joint venture seeks to offload €90m Berlin development

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyHotels & Leisure
22 Sep 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl
Original usage plans for trio of buildings likely to be revised
New occupier secured for former Britishvolt site near Birmingham
Sky wins appeal for 470,000 sq ft Elstree studio expansion
New towns: building sustainable value through critical infrastructure
Carb0n reinforces UK presence with senior appointments
Super-prime South Kensington block goes up for sale
Investor prepares £200m London hotel portfolio sale
Sky’s Essex tech facility dished up for £12m sale
Approval given for St William’s Brighton mixed-use redevelopment
M&G recruits Hines MD as head of UK investment management
Mayor adds six senior hires to Old Oak development committee
St James’s Place lines up £400m portfolio sale to private equity firm
Orchard Street snaps up £40m Newcastle retail park
QuadReal buys 6,000-home BTR operating business
US investor mulls sale of £500m student platform
ITV Studios to relocate to Patrizia development
Irish moguls weigh £4bn platform offload
BGO backs £200m development on billionaires’ row
Life Science REIT leans towards £300m break-up
Blackstone seeks £135m+ for prime Heathrow logistics park
Cola puts £300m fizz into London hotels market